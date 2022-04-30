Skip to main content

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

The pick is in!

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers completed a trade with the New England Patriots to move up in the third round. With that pick, the Panthers selected Ole Miss QB Matt Corral.

The Panthers will send the 137th pick and a 2023 3rd round pick to New England.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Matt Corral exudes competitive toughness as he stands tall in the pocket, is clutch on 3rd and 4th downs, plus is a fearless and physical runner. He can excel in a multitude of schemes, showing proficiency in the RPO+screen game, play-action vertical concepts, bootlegs and standard timing-based dropbacks. He has great but not elite arm strength and has tremendous pocket maneuverability while keeping his eyes downfield. Corral could have success early on if there is talent on his offense but would benefit most from sitting behind a veteran until he gets comfortable with the offense. Over time, he can be a franchise quarterback and Pro Bowl talent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16921351_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Instant Thoughts + Grades on Panthers 3rd Round Pick QB Matt Corral

By Schuyler Callihan1 minute ago
zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Ikem Ekwonu Introductory Press Conference

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_17533166_168388579_lowres (3)
News

Panthers Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on DE Brian Burns

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
zoom_0
GM Report

Will the Panthers Pick on Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft?

By Schuyler Callihan10 hours ago
USATSI_18170289_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Behind the Panthers Pick of OT Ickey Ekwonu

By Schuyler Callihan11 hours ago
zoom_1
GM Report

WATCH: Ikem Ekwonu Discusses Being Drafted by the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 28, 2022
zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Scott Fitterer & Matt Rhule Discuss Decision to Draft Ikem Ekwonu

By Schuyler CallihanApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18169300_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Instant Thoughts + Grades on Panthers 1st Round Pick Ickey Ekwonu

By Schuyler CallihanApr 28, 2022