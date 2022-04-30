BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers completed a trade with the New England Patriots to move up in the third round. With that pick, the Panthers selected Ole Miss QB Matt Corral.

The Panthers will send the 137th pick and a 2023 3rd round pick to New England.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Matt Corral exudes competitive toughness as he stands tall in the pocket, is clutch on 3rd and 4th downs, plus is a fearless and physical runner. He can excel in a multitude of schemes, showing proficiency in the RPO+screen game, play-action vertical concepts, bootlegs and standard timing-based dropbacks. He has great but not elite arm strength and has tremendous pocket maneuverability while keeping his eyes downfield. Corral could have success early on if there is talent on his offense but would benefit most from sitting behind a veteran until he gets comfortable with the offense. Over time, he can be a franchise quarterback and Pro Bowl talent.

