BREAKING: Greg Van Roten to Leave Panthers, Signs with New Team

NFL free agency is in full-swing and the Panthers lost another starter today as offensive lineman Greg Van Roten agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Jets, per multiple reports.

Van Roten allowed just one sack and committed only two penalties in 2019, but earned a grade of 65.6 from Pro Football Focus. Despite a rather low grade, he's been a solid mainstay on the Panthers offensive line over the past two seasons.

The Panthers will now be looking to replace both of their starting offensive guards from 2019 as they traded five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this offseason in exchange for offensive tackle Russell Okung. The Panthers signing of former Cincinnati Bengal John Miller could have been an indication that Carolina was prepared to move on from Van Roten.

