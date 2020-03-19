BREAKING: Panthers to Sign Former Saints Receiver

The Carolina Panthers add to their wide receiving corps for the second time in as many days with the addition of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver, Keith Kirkwood. The two side agreed to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kirkwood was placed on injured reserve in 2019, missing 15 games due to a hamstring injury. During his rookie season, Kirkwood hauled in 13 receptions for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns and showed some promise as a role player off of the bench.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule coached Kirkwood at Temple, which is where the interest and familiarity come into play. Kirkwood also has some experience practicing with Carolina's new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during his time in New Orleans.

In his three years with the Owls he totaled 91 receptions for 1,388 yards and 12 touchdowns and was one of the go-to targets for XFL star quarterback P.J. Walker. At 6'3", 220-pounds, Kirkwood gives the Panthers some much need size that can make plays over the middle of the field in the intermediate passing game.

Yesterday, the Panthers agreed to a one-year deal with former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Seth Roberts. With these recent moves, open can expect that the Panthers will likely move on from veteran receiver Chris Hogan.

Do you like the signing of Keith Kirkwood?

