Carolina Panthers Make Multiple Transactions

Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers activated offensive tackle Greg Little off the reserve/COVID-19 list and also designated linebacker Adarius Taylor to return from injury.

Taylor was placed on the team's three-week injured reserve list back in November with a groin injury and will now have a 21-day window for him to return. Should Taylor not return by the end of that window, he will be automatically placed on the season-ending IR.

In five games this season, Taylor has tallied 14 tackles (9 solo) and one tackle for loss. Much of his playing time has come on special teams, playing in 46% of all special teams plays compared to just 10% of defensive snaps.

As for Little, he was one of the eight players that the Panthers placed on the reserve/COVID list on Monday. Having him available gives the Panthers more depth at offensive tackle, which will be needed considering that Russell Okung has been hampered with a calf injury for much of the season.

Lastly, the team announced the signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad. On Monday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he still has confidence and is "comfortable" with kicker Joey Slye, but that competition was needed.

Hajrullahu played in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and made 47 of 55 fields.

