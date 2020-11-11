SI.com
AllPanthers
Carolina Panthers Sign RB Reggie Bonnafon to Active Roster

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers activated RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad/injured list and placed him onto the practice squad. Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers announced that he has been activated to the 53-man roster and will likely play this week vs Tampa Bay.

Bonnafon injured his ankle in week four vs the Arizona Cardinals and was placed on the injured reserve. In two games this season, Bonnafon has rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries and has also hauled in two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown. This move likely foreshadows the idea that starting running back Christian McCaffrey will not play this week due to a shoulder injury.

As a corresponding move, the team also announced that linebacker Adarius Taylor has been placed on the reserve/injured list as he deals with a groin injury. Taylor has appeared in nine games this season, primarily seeing snaps on special teams and in a backup role at MIKE behind Tahir Whitehead. In those nine games, Taylor has tallied 14 tackles and one tackle for loss. The Panthers' four protected practice squad players this week included two linebackers: Clay Johnston and Chris Orr. With Taylor going to the IR, it makes sense that they would have a safety net with a couple of linebackers on the practice squad. 

The Panthers and Buccaneers are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

