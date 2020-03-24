Christian McCaffrey Thanks Cam Newton

News became official Tuesday afternoon that the Carolina Panthers would release quarterback Cam Newton. This comes after the team failed to find a trading partner for Newton over the past week, resulting in his release from the team.

Newton’s teammate, Christian McCaffrey only played in 16 career games with Cam Newton but according to McCaffrey, the vet has a tremendous impact on the young running back and he learned a tremendous amount from Newton in just two short years in Carolina.

“Thank you 1! You changed the way I approach the game and put the fun back in it for me. I’ll always owe you for that. I speak for the Carolina's when I say thank you for all the memories and smiles you brought us,” McCaffrey said in a thank you message to Cam Newton on his Instagram page.

McCaffrey is now the Panthers’ deadliest weapon and most important piece on offense - if he wasn't already. Now Mccaffrey will be one of the main leaders guiding this group of young Panthers’ in the huddle for seasons to come. Former Panthers have spoken in length at how impactful Cam Newton was as a leader and how he had an innate ability to gather the troops before battle on game day. McCaffrey was yet another to echo similar sentiments and he will now use the knowledge he gained from Newton to lead the Carolina Panthers.

Where do you think Cam Newton ends up? What was your favorite Cam Newton memory? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

