AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Christian McCaffrey Thanks Cam Newton

Jack Duffy

News became official Tuesday afternoon that the Carolina Panthers would release quarterback Cam Newton. This comes after the team failed to find a trading partner for Newton over the past week, resulting in his release from the team.

Newton’s teammate, Christian McCaffrey only played in 16 career games with Cam Newton but according to McCaffrey, the vet has a tremendous impact on the young running back and he learned a tremendous amount from Newton in just two short years in Carolina.

“Thank you 1! You changed the way I approach the game and put the fun back in it for me. I’ll always owe you for that. I speak for the Carolina's when I say thank you for all the memories and smiles you brought us,” McCaffrey said in a thank you message to Cam Newton on his Instagram page.

McCaffrey is now the Panthers’ deadliest weapon and most important piece on offense - if he wasn't already. Now Mccaffrey will be one of the main leaders guiding this group of young Panthers’ in the huddle for seasons to come. Former Panthers have spoken in length at how impactful Cam Newton was as a leader and how he had an innate ability to gather the troops before battle on game day. McCaffrey was yet another to echo similar sentiments and he will now use the knowledge he gained from Newton to lead the Carolina Panthers.

Where do you think Cam Newton ends up? What was your favorite Cam Newton memory? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Timeline Of The Cam Newton Saga

Since the Panthers released QB Cam Newton, it's time to take a look at the downfall of Newton's time in Carolina.

Jason Hewitt

by

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign WR Robby Anderson

Carolina gets a big boost to their passing game

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Panthers Release QB Cam Newton

The Cam Newton era in Carolina has officially come to an end

Schuyler Callihan

QB Market Continues to Dwindle For Cam Newton

As NFL free agency pushes forward, teams with quarterback needs continue to go in directions that don't include Cam Newton.

Jack Duffy

by

Ronstunt

Carolina Fumbled the Cam Newton Situation

The Panthers completely mishandled moving on from the face of the franchise

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Set to Release Franchise QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton is officially no longer a member of the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Could P.J. Walker Start For The Panthers?

The electrifying former XFL star quarterback may have every tool necessary to lead Carolina's offense in 2020.

Jason Hewitt

by

Dillon88

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign XFL QB P.J. Walker

Matt Rhule adds a familiar face to the quarterback room

Schuyler Callihan

by

Coachj

Should the Panthers Target Josh Gordon?

The 28-year-old wide receiver could potentially revitalize his career in Carolina.

Jason Hewitt

by

Mrcleggboy

Grading the Kyle Allen Trade: Who Got the Better End of the Deal?

Full analysis behind the Kyle Allen trade to the Redskins

Schuyler Callihan

by

Dillon88