Gerald McCoy Could Be Moving On From Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

It’s been an interesting week for the Carolina Panthers as yesterday, defensive end/linebacker Bruce Irvin tweeted a couple of things that seemed like he was interested in playing elsewhere in 2020. 

Now, it appears fellow teammate, Gerald McCoy might be considering the same thing. In an interview with the Tampa Bay 55 podcast, McCoy expressed his love for Tampa Bay and how much it meant to him playing for that organization. “I’m going to be a Buccaneer regardless of how people feel. You can’t take that from me, because of the time I put in and how I went about it. I’m always going to feel like I’m a Buccaneer,” he said. 

Also during the show he was asked about wearing Buccaneers gear during his workouts and if had any meaning behind it. “Technically, I’m a free agent and can wear what I want,” McCoy said jokingly. 

It may sound as if he’s just messing around on the show, but it doesn’t appear that McCoy will be back in Carolina for the 2020 season. 

At the age of 31, McCoy wants to make a run at a Super Bowl and if we are being honest, Carolina is not built to do that anytime soon. With McCoy likely off to the next chapter of his career, the Panthers may focus their attention on taking a defensive lineman with their first round selection in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. 

