Gerald McCoy Inks Three-Year Deal With Cowboys

This was expected by most folks, as Gerald McCoy seemed unlikely to return in the black and blue for the 2020 season. A rebuild isn't something that most veterans would want to experience, especially when winning a Super Bowl as soon as possible is the primary goal.

McCoy's presence was felt in 2019 as he contributed for a struggling Panthers defense. However, he showed that he wasn't the same player he used to be. In one year in Carolina, McCoy produced 37 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. As many fans saw, this wasn't going to get the job done, especially considering that the Panthers had the third-worst rushing defense in the NFL this past season.

With McCoy going to the Cowboys, it will be interesting to see what his role will be in his new home in comparison to how he was used in Carolina. He obviously isn't the dominant run stopper that he was in Tampa Bay, but he can still do a lot to contribute.

As for Carolina, the team will obviously need to fill this hole in the defensive line this off-season. The team already had to address the defensive line position, but now it is a greater priority than ever before.

The Panthers could make some moves for a defensive lineman in the draft, but don't be surprised if GM Marty Hurney has another trick up his sleeve in free agency.

