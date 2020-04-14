AllPanthers
Highest Paid Running Back Contracts in NFL History

Jason Hewitt

This list is based on annual salaries, which gives Christian McCaffrey the crown of being the highest paid running back in NFL history. (Spoiler alert!)

5. Adrian Peterson

Peterson signed a massive seven-year, $96 million deal with the Vikings back in 2011. Peterson's base salaries in the final years of his time in Minnesota were $12.75 million in 2015 and $14.75 million in 2016. The Vikings declined his 2017 option because of his seemingly declining health. It would have given him an additional whopping $18 million.

4. Le'Veon Bell

Bell received one of the highest paid contracts in history with the New York Jets after his infamous fallout with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $52.5 million deal. The details confirm that his contract will average out to being $13.125 million. 

3. Todd Gurley 

The former Ram received a gigantic payday from Los Angeles before he transitioned to Atlanta during this year's offseason.

This contract set the tone across the NFL for many of the running back deals that followed. However, things may not seem as lovely as they initially seemed for the star running back. According to Gurley's recent tweet, the Rams allegedly still owe him...

2. Ezekiel Elliott

Prior to McCaffrey's, this was the biggest running back contract in league history. While the running back had his issues off the field, his production on the field was too undeniable for the Dallas Cowboys to simply let him walk. Elliott signed the six-year, $90 million deal with the Cowboys in 2019 after becoming the face of the storied franchise. 

1. Christian McCaffrey

Following his legendary 1K/1K season, Panthers GM Marty Hurney had an important decision to make. Would he let the new face of the franchise go without paying him something greater than his rookie deal or would he pay him what he is worth? Hurney chose the latter. 

McCaffrey signed the four-year, $64 million deal to receive the highest paid running back contract in NFL history this offseason, and he will be looking to break more records in the black and blue for years to come.

