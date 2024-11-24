Loss for 2024 Panthers is good for 2025 Panthers, Bryce Young
Today's nail biting loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs was the absolute best case scenario for many members of the Carolina Panthers organization. Bryce Young, Dan Morgan, and Dave Canales, can all hold their heads high when they file out of Bank of America Stadium this evening although the scoreboard was tiled in favor of the opposition when the final whistle blew.
Bryce Young confirmed his status as the Carolina Panthers quarterback of the present, and he took a massive step in the direction of cementing himself as the Carolina Panthers quarterback of the future.
The sophomore quarterback was dazzling on Sunday afternoon. He flashed the pinpoint accuracy that got him drafted at number one overall in 2023's NFL Draft as he cut up the Chiefs defense for the whole of four quarters. Maybe even more important was his demeanor as he did it.
Young was emotive in his dicing up of the Chiefs. He was celebrating big throws, dancing on and off the field, and flashing that million-dollar smile that endeared himself to Crimson Tide fans that had the pleasure of watching his exploits at the University of Alabama. Bryce Young boasted a confident and in control demeanor, and his play matched his attitude.
Dan Morgan got the best of both worlds this afternoon.
A handful of Morgan's key long-term building blocks continued to prove their mettle. His Brinks truck of an offensive line kept Young's jersey clean against Kansas City's relentless pressure, and they did a more than modest job of opening up holes for Chuba Hubbard to run through. The potential that his Panthers squad possesses is abundantly clear and the foundation to build upon has been laid.
With that said, today's loss just continued Carolina's rise up the 2024 NFL Draft order. While the roster is markedly improved, it is still in dire need of blue chip prospects. Morgan will have a top ten pick to add to his ascending squad, and today's close loss will both rile up fan support while paving the way for Morgan to acquire additional top end talent.
Lastly, Dave Canales is today's biggest winner.
The Panthers head coach went blow-for-blow with one of the NFL's greats in Andy Reid as he put on a play calling masterpiece. Canales' vision for his offense allowed Young to paint his masterpiece, and the coach deserves loads of credit for his team's inspired offensive performance.
His decision to sit down Bryce Young after two poor weeks continues to look like one of the league's most brilliant coaching decisions as the quarterback looks like a wholly different signal caller than the one that floundered against the Saints and Chargers back in September.
If there is such thing as a win-win-win-loss, Carolina successfully pulled one off today. The ultimate result is a loss on the record, but the habits, morale, draft equity, confidence, and fan support that was garnered in the Queen City today will prove invaluable in the long-term.
