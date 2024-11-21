Panthers predicted to make controversial splash at QB with potential 2025 free agent signing
There is a strong chance that Aaron Rodgers will get cut after this season. His tenure with the New York Jets, who are actively cleaning house this year, has not gone well, and he may be a free agent after the season ends. One NFL analyst predicted that he might land with the Carolina Panthers, which would be a shocking turn of events.
The quarterback position in Carolina is far from set in stone. Bryce Young continues to earn starts week by week, but there's no guarantee they won't address the position in the offseason. If they do, free agency or the draft could be an option, but Rodgers seems like a non-starter for the Panthers.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports said, "The Carolina Panthers will have a new starting quarterback in 2025 after failing to stick with Bryce Young for most of the season. Andy Dalton was brought in for full-time duties to give this offense some life but it was never enough to lead this team to a postseason. Dave Canales benched Young for a reason so they might as well sign Rodgers when he becomes available so they determine what he has to offer. It would give the Panthers some additional time to figure out their quarterback for whoever they get in the 2025 NFL Draft."
The only scenario in which this makes sense is if the Panthers draft another rookie and want Rodgers to start first to allow the rookie to develop, something that might have benefitted Young. However, there are cheaper and far less toxic options for a one or two-year bridge starter.
Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, and his price tag may reflect that. He is not, however, a very good NFL quarterback right now, so the Panthers should steer clear. If they decide Young isn't the future, then they should just bring Andy Dalton back and draft someone to sit behind him.