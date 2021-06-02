Matt Rhule Comments on Robby Anderson's Absence at OTAs

The Carolina Panthers have had a very strong showing at OTAs with the overwhelming majority of the team participating in the voluntary workouts. However, there is one player that has yet to been seen at OTAs that has caught a lot of people's attention - WR Robby Anderson.

During today's media session, head coach Matt Rhule talked about Anderson's absence and whether he was concerned about it.

"No. It's personal. It's voluntary to be here so the guys that are here, we're going to coach them and we love everybody that's on the team. The guys that are here, we're just going to keep working with them and the guys that aren't here we'll work with them in training camp."

Rhule was also asked if he expects Anderson to be in attendance for training camp which starts July 27th in Spartanburg to which he responded, "I have no reason to think otherwise."

Anderson is entering the final year of his two-year contract that he signed with the Panthers last offseason. He caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns during his first season in Charlotte.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Breaking Down Where the Panthers' Money is Being Spent

Breakout Players for the 2021 Carolina Panthers' Offense

Christian McCaffrey Details First Impressions of Sam Darnold

Joe Thomas: 'I Think We're Going to See a Much Better Version of Sam Darnold'

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.