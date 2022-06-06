Skip to main content

NFL Announces Roster Cut Dates

The NFL has set their league trim dates for 2022.

The NFL recently revealed the dates on which teams are forced to make roster cuts during the preseason. There are three series of cuts that will help bring the roster all the way down from 90 to 53.

August 16: 90 to 85 players

August 23: 85 to 80 players

August 30: 80 to 53 players

The Panthers will once again head to Spartanburg for training camp in late July before kicking off preseason play. Two of the three preseason games will be on the road against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, while the final game will be at home against the Buffalo Bills. 

Dates and times for the preseason games can be found below.

8/13 at Washington, 1 p.m. EST

8/19 at New England, 7 p.m. EST

8/26 vs Buffalo, 7 p.m. EST

