NFL draft expert shares his take on optimism for Panthers going into 2025
The Carolina Panthers finished 5-12, which was the worst record in their division (which has been labelled the worst division in football) but also not bad enough to get a top-five pick. They were a bad team last year, but there's more optimism in Charlotte than in other places with four or five-win teams.
This is because of how they finished, something NFL draft analyst and former scout Bucky Brooks noticed. They won four of their five wins in the last nine weeks, including two of three to close the season. They looked much better than a five-win team, and Brooks gave reasons why Panthers fans ought to be pleased.
Bucky Brooks details optimism in Carolina
It all starts with the quarterback position, and for the first time since 2018, the Panthers seem to have it nailed. Bucky Brooks said, "I think they certainly should be optimistic the way they finished. Number one, the quarterback played really well. He's the most important piece of the puzzle. Bryce Young played well the last half of the season."
He continued, "You're also encouraged by the way Dave Canales was able to keep the team together. A lot of times when you get off to a slow start, you wonder can the leader keep the team playing hard?... Now it's on Dan Morgan, the front office, and the coaching staff to identify a few more pieces that can help the team get over the top. If I'm a Panthers fan, I feel really good about the direction."
With a QB-coach combo like Bryce Young and Dave Canales, Brooks believes they only need a few more pieces to get over the top and back to relevance. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2017 season, but there's hope that the drought will end soon.
