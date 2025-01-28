Carolina Panthers have just one of the 100 best free agents in the NFL this year
The Carolina Panthers took some positive steps forward during the 2024 NFL season. Thanks to some serious offseason investments, their offensive line was improved in a big way and is now one of the league's best units up front. They also have finally found a franchise quarterback thanks to Bryce Young's rise in the second half of the season.
That being said, the Panthers front office still has a ton of work to do on this roster in order to make this a playoff team again. Their wide receiver corps is arguably one of the worst in the league, their tight end room remains pretty barren and their defense needs upgrades at all three levels, especially at the very back end at safety.
That's where we're likely to see the most change, as both Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller badly underperformed and are about to become unrestricted free agents. The Panthers should look to the NFL draft to address this spot, because the free agent class at safety is extremely slim. So slim that Woods has been named one of the top 100 free agents in the NFL by Pro Football Network. Despite the rough season Woods came in at 97 on their list.
PFN on Xavier Woods
"Xavier Woods has been one of the very few steady pieces on an otherwise putrid Panthers defense the past three seasons. Woods started all 17 games in 2024 and matched his career high with three interceptions. Overall, Woods has been a starter for seven of his eight seasons since entering the league as a sixth-round pick. He played more snaps against the run than any defensive back in the 2024 season (558) and made a career-high 119 tackles as a result (fourth-most among DBs)."
Tackles and snap counts do not make a good safety, and Woods is not that by any stretch of the imagination. For the season Woods wound up allowing a 68.6% completion rate, five touchdowns and a 102.2 passer rating in coverage. He also missed 10 tackle attempts. In the end Pro Football Focus wound up grading Woods out at 57.0 overall, which ranks 76th at his position.
Aside from the overrated "he knows the system" argument, there's not much reason to re-sign Woods to another deal. After the Panthers find Bryce Young a true WR1 and another iDL starter in the draft you can make a strong case that safety should be their next-biggest priority.
