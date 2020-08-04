AllPanthers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

NFL Opt-Out Deadline is Set

Jason Hewitt

Many players around the league have decided to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the impact of the coronavirus. As of today, two members of the Carolina Panthers have opted out: LB Jordan Mack and EDGE Christian Miller. The NFL and NFLPA came to an agreement for the deadline. Teams must be given written notices of player opt-outs by August 6, 2020 at 4 P.M. EST.

Players who voluntarily opt-out will be provided with a $150,000 stipend from the league. If they received credit from being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft or playing in the 2019 season, players can opt-out while maintaining their healthcare benefits.

Higher risk players will be under the same deadline to opt-out. However, they will make $350,000. The money for those who voluntarily opt-out will be treated as a salary advance while the money for those who are higher risk will not. 

The deadline for those who are deemed as high-risk is extended all the way up to Week One of the 2020 season. "High-risk" refers to people who have been diagnosed with a medical condition that places them in this category. If a family member of the player is severely impacted or has passed away as a result of COVID-19, he is also deemed as high-risk.

The Panthers only have two players who have opted out, but this may change within the next two days,

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teddy Bridgewater Gives Stance on Kneeling for Anthem

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater gives his stance on kneeling for the national anthem

Schuyler Callihan

by

Teebyrd64

2020 Carolina Panthers Defensive Line Preview

An in-depth look at what the Panthers defensive line has to offer

Schuyler Callihan

Shaq Thompson Wants Justice for Breonna Taylor, Stephon Clark

Thompson wants to see justice served

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Panthers OLB Christian Miller Opts out of 2020 Season

Panthers second-year OLB has opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

Jack Duffy

WATCH: Shaq Thompson, Kawann Short Talk Challenges of 2020 Season

Strict protocols have been put in place for the Panthers to maintain a safe workplace. It's just another part of what has been a chaotic offseason in Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

LOOK: Teddy Bridgewater Posing in Blue Panthers Jersey

Teddy Bridgewater rocking the Panthers colors nicely in photoshoot

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jason Hewitt

53 Men: DE Efe Obada Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers defensive lineman Efe Obada could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jason Hewitt

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Make More Roster Moves, Trim Team to 80

The Carolina Panthers waive five players and activate two on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Making the Most of an Unideal Offseason

The Panthers first year coach is facing some tough challenges ahead of 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jason Hewitt