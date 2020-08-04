NFL Opt-Out Deadline is Set

Many players around the league have decided to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the impact of the coronavirus. As of today, two members of the Carolina Panthers have opted out: LB Jordan Mack and EDGE Christian Miller. The NFL and NFLPA came to an agreement for the deadline. Teams must be given written notices of player opt-outs by August 6, 2020 at 4 P.M. EST.

Players who voluntarily opt-out will be provided with a $150,000 stipend from the league. If they received credit from being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft or playing in the 2019 season, players can opt-out while maintaining their healthcare benefits.

Higher risk players will be under the same deadline to opt-out. However, they will make $350,000. The money for those who voluntarily opt-out will be treated as a salary advance while the money for those who are higher risk will not.

The deadline for those who are deemed as high-risk is extended all the way up to Week One of the 2020 season. "High-risk" refers to people who have been diagnosed with a medical condition that places them in this category. If a family member of the player is severely impacted or has passed away as a result of COVID-19, he is also deemed as high-risk.

The Panthers only have two players who have opted out, but this may change within the next two days,

