OFFICIAL: NFL Preseason Schedule Released

The preseason slate is now set.

The Carolina Panthers have known their preseason opponents for a few weeks now but dates and times had not been released. On Thursday afternoon, the NFL released the preseason schedule for all 32 teams.

The Panthers' preseason slate can be seen below.

8/15 @ Indianapolis, 1:00 p.m. EST

8/21 vs Baltimore, 7:00 p.m. EST

8/27 vs Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ETS

