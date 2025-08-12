Panthers make astonishing choice to pass on Derrick Brown in 2020 PFF redraft
In 2020, the Carolina Panthers, led then by GM Scott Fittererer, made the surprising decision to pass on Isaiah Simmons for Derrick Brown. Viewed as a versatile, top-end defensive prospect, Fitterer and company decided to shore up the interior instead. That choice could not have aged better. Brown has been a star, and Simmons has really struggled for the most part.
So, in hindsight, would the Panthers do it again and take Brown? Not in PFF's redraft, where Brown was on the board at seven overall, but the Panthers opted to take someone on the other side of the line instead.
Panthers pass on Derrick Brown for Tristan Wirfs in 2020 redraft
The Panthers did not pick Derrick Brown in the redraft despite him being available. He slid to 23rd, which is a bit of an alarming fall given that Jerry Jeudy, Chase Young, and a couple of other mindblowing names went ahead of him.
For Carolina, Tristan Wirfs was the pick, this time addressing tackle two years before they would end up selecting Ikem Ekwonu in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
PFF's analysis said, "2020 was Russell Okung's final season in Carolina, so the Panthers find their left tackle of the future here in Wirfs. He’s been the second-most-valuable tackle in the league since being drafted, trailing only Trent Williams in PFF WAR. Wirfs has also been one of the 10 highest-graded tackles in every season of his career, despite moving to left tackle from right tackle in 2024."
Here are some names Carolina passed on:
- CeeDee Lamb
- Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Tee Higgins
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Jonathan Taylor
- AJ Terrell
This would also change things in 2022, because they'd already have a strong tackle duo in Wirfs and Taylor Moton. They could've selected:
- Drake London
- Garrett Wilson
- Chris Olave
- Kyle Hamilton
- Tyler Linderbaum
That would've resulted in a very different Panthers team today, and it's difficult to say whether or not they'd be better in that situation, but it's likely since Wirfs is a significant upgrade on Ekwonu. They do, however, lose out on their best defensive player.
