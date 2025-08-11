Three Panthers veterans whose roster spots could be in serious danger
Roster cuts aren't as dramatic as they used to be when it was a gradual process to 53. Each week, players knew the roster would be trimmed, meaning they had to put their best on display every rep of every practice and that week's game, or they could be a goner. Now, it's one big day of cuts, going from 90 to 53.
Many of those cuts are easy to identify, but occasionally there will be a surprise or two, involving a veteran. Who could that be for the Carolina Panthers in 2025? Here are three vets whom I believe the Panthers could consider moving on from.
TE Tommy Tremble
This is the least likely of those I mention here today, but it could be a possibility. Tremble is making his return from back surgery and has yet to get full clearance, remaining on the PUP list. Ja'Tavion Sanders is clearly the best receiving threat in the room and should take a step in year two. The staff (and front office) are big believers in fifth-rounder Mitchell Evans as well. They'll need a third tight end on the roster, which is why, if healthy, Tremble is likely that guy. However, if they feel uneasy about where he is, they could cut ties and move on to James Mitchell, Tyler Mabry, or an external option. Again, highly unlikely. These next two, however, may have some serious worries on cutdown day.
OLB DJ Johnson
It feels like now or never for DJ Johnson. Yes, he posted 40+ tackles a year ago, but if he wants to see the field, he's going to have to become more than just an edge setter. Rookies Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton are already much further along and have higher ceilings. Johnson will be 27 in October, so his clock is ticking.
S Nick Scott
Scott was part of the special teams blunder in the preseason opener, where he ran into running back Trevor Etienne, who was attempting to field a punt. The ball was muffed and recovered by Cleveland. Etienne gets part of the blame as well, but Scott, a veteran, should have better awareness. Also, his coverage skills are average, at best. There will be plenty of options for Carolina on the waiver wire and/or free agency to replace him if his play doesn't improve over the course of the next three weeks.
