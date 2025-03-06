Panthers linked to 2-time Super Bowl winner coming off breakout season
The Carolina Panthers rightly understand how vital it is to address the porous run defense. They yielded almost 180 rush yards per game last year, the most by a wide margin. Only the New Orleans Saints (141.4 yards) were anywhere close to the Panthers. Even with Derrick Brown coming back, it's a major issue.
Fortunately, there are some options out there, including a former two-time Super Bowl champion. Tershawn Wharton is coming off a breakout season in which he recorded 6.5 sacks from his interior defensive line position. The Panthers had no players with that many.
Last Word on Sports' David Latham believes he's a good fit for the Panthers. "The Carolina Panthers have perhaps the worst defensive line in football. After spending the 2024 offseason rebuilding the offense at the expense of the defense, General Manager Dan Morgan must address the trenches if he wants this team to compete," Latham said. "While the return of Derrick Brown will help, this team could use another three or four starters. Tershawn Wharton thrived as a DT2 alongside Chris Jones, and Brown’s presence could allow Wharton to play a similar role in Carolina."
Wharton thrived as the secondary defensive tackle in Kansas City alongside a star in Chris Jones. The Panthers wouldn't need him to change his role or up his usage since they already have Brown, so it's a fit in need and role.
Wharton is likely to get significant interest on the open market given his pedigree and the season he had just last year, but the Panthers can ill-afford to skip out on too many impact defenders at such vital positions of need. There are only so many players to fill those voids, and other teams will need some of them, too.