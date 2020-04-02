Sal Paolantonio Thinks Matt Rhule Will Win a Super Bowl in Carolina

Carolina paid a heavy price to bring in Matt Rhule to have him be the next head coach of the Panthers for the next seven years, signing him to a $62 million contract last January.

The Panthers looked to be in the beginning stages of a rebuild, moving on from Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly retiring and losing the majority of their starters on defense from last season to free agency.

Rhule’s track record speaks for itself, turning around both Temple and Baylor in record time. David Tepper brought him into Carolina to perform that exact same task. It may not be a rebuild in Carolina, but more like a reset and retool.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio came on WFNZ Sports Radio in Charlotte on Thursday to explain why he thinks the Panthers’ new head coach will be an immediate success in the NFL. Paolantonio has lived in Philadelphia and covered the Eagles for several years so he has an accurate grasp on exactly who Matt Rhule is and what he stands for from his time at Temple.

Sal Paolantonio had nothing but endless praise for Carolina’s new head coach.

“Matt is going to be a super success in the NFL,” he told WFNZ. “I’m not saying he’s going to be a super success in two or three years. Matt Rhule is going to be a success in the NFL right away. He’s going to be a great head coach in the NFL for a very long time.”

‘Sal Pal’ even took his praise and expectations regarding Rhule to extreme levels, saying that the Panthers head coach would win a Lombardi trophy in Carolina.

“The Panthers are going to win a Super Bowl with Matt Rhule… I’m not just saying all of this because I love Matt Rhule,” Paolantonio said. “I obviously do, but all I’m saying is all you have to do is look at the guy’s track record and ability and his way to just cut through the BS and get right to what has to be done.

“I was a surface warfare officer in the Navy for six years and I know what people need to be wearing the uniform to lead men and women in combat. Matt Rhule is a guy you could see leading a group into battle… He is such a perfect fit for Carolina.”

This was not the first time someone close to Matt Rhule revealed his innate ability to galvanize his team and lead them into battle. Panthers’ newly signed linebacker Tahir Whitehead described Rhule in the same regard earlier this week.

“Coach Rhule is the type of guy you want to have on your team and a guy you can go to battle for because he is so invested in the team,“ Whitehead said. “I can't stress this enough, he's a player's coach. He loves to have fun and loves to keep guys engaged. He's innovative in a way that keeps guys engaged and he's going to make sure he's getting the best from his team.”

Paolantonio went on to explain how Rhule will have an edge up on the other NFL head coaches in the draft later this month due to his time in college, coaching, scouting, and evaluating collegiate talent for the past 22 years.

“There should be no excuses for how these NFL teams draft so poorly, especially for a guy like Matt,” Sal said. “Here’s the thing, Matt Rhule, from Baylor, knows every college player inside and out - that’s what they do. He’s going to have a tremendous draft [this year] and tremendous drafts for the Panthers for a long time.”

The most effective way to construct a playoff team is by consistently hitting on players through the draft - that is where Rhule can further assist this franchise. The Panthers have seven picks this year, including the No. 7 overall selection. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney will benefit tremendously from having Rhule’s keen eye for talent on deck come draft night as the Panthers look to begin manufacturing a successful dynasty in Carolina.

