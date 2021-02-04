Are Teddy Bridgewater's Days as Carolina's Starting QB Numbered?

Following the 2019 season Panthers' owner, David Tepper expressed his disdain for mediocrity. This resulted in head coach Ron Rivera and starting quarterback Cam Newton being relieved of their longtime duties with the team. 2020 ended with yet another disappointing finish. This time general manager Marty Hurney was the one to get the boot. Many are speculating that he will not be the only casualty.

Teddy Bridgewater's 3,733 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions stat line scream mediocrity. Something a certain Panthers' owner is said to despise. But the stats really only paint half of the picture. The harsh truth is that Bridgewater is limited compared to a lot of other NFL quarterbacks. He has trouble throwing the ball down the field and displays below average athletism.

With so many quarterbacks up for grabs this offseason it would be foolish for the Panthers not to explore other options. Carolina is reported to have offered its first-round pick in a deal that almost landed them Matthew Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams ended up swooping in and securing the pro bowler. If the Panthers were willing to strike a deal for one QB, then they are certainly considering others.

Deshaun Watson (Texans), Derek Carr (Raiders), and Carson Wentz (Eagles) are just a few of the starting quarterbacks that are rumored to potentially be traded. The Panthers also own the No. 8 pick which could be used for a Bridgewater replacement. It is beyond the point of wondering if Teddy is replaceable. Carolina has every opportunity to move on this offseason.

The Panthers have wide receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson who are fresh off of 1,000-yard seasons. They also have All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. These are three legitimate weapons that a lot of quarterbacks would love to be able to throw the ball to. The team also possesses a young and talented defense. The tides in the NFC South are turning with Drew Brees likely retiring. There exists a rare opportunity for the Panthers to leapfrog the New Orleans Saints in 2021. The only way this seems to be plausible is if they upgrade at the game's most important position–quarterback.

Bridgewater is under contract for two more seasons. Teddy's first year in Carolina cost the least with an annual salary of $8 million. Next season this goes up to $17 million and $20 million in 2022. If there was ever a time to involve Bridgewater in a deal now is the time. The Lions ended up taking Jared Goff in the Stafford deal with the Rams. I would assume that the Panthers are looking for something similar. Adding Bridgewater to a deal can help the team free up some cap space as well as avoid the dreaded unhappy backup quarterback scenario that could play out if Teddy is kept on the team.

Sometimes free agent deals work out and sometimes they don't. There is no reason to hold onto Bridgewater if a better opportunity presents itself. This offseason there seems to be an unusual amount of such opportunities.

