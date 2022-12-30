Wilks Reveals Plan for Josh Norman vs Tampa Bay

After a few days of practice, 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman is ready to suit up for his first game of the season this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Norman signed to the Panthers' practice squad earlier in the week after the team learned that starting corner Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist and would be re-evaluated in 10-12 days.

"I expect him to be up tomorrow. Activated and ready to play on Sunday," Wilks said in regards to Josh Norman. "I thought he picked the defense up well. Moving around. He's still trying to get into what I call game shape. His movement skills look good coming in and out of his breaks. We have to be smart as coaches most importantly listening to the training staff and the number of reps we give him within this game. I can't really say the number of reps that he will play. I know he will probably not exceed 25 max."

Wilks also noted that Keith Taylor will get the start in place of the injured Horn.

