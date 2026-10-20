3 Panthers Who Came Out of Nowhere in Sunday's Win Over the Eagles

There are some pretty easy choices if we're talking about the biggest names from the Panthers' 25-14 win over Philadelphia. Chuba Hubbard ran for 120 yards, Bryce Young threw for 281, and Jalen Coker had 97 yards in his first game back.

But I wanted to go a little deeper than that. There were a few guys who probably weren't getting much attention before the game and ended up having a lot to do with Carolina winning it. One caught two touchdowns, another came up with a huge play on special teams, and the third seemed to be around the ball all afternoon.

Here are three guys I didn't expect to be talking this much about after the game.

Tommy Tremble

Be honest. Who had Tommy Tremble catching two touchdowns Sunday?

Tremble only caught four passes, but he made them count. His first touchdown went for 12 yards and gave Carolina a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. The second one was even bigger because Philadelphia had just cut the lead to 19-14 when Young found him for a 19-yard touchdown.

I liked what Tremble did in the running game, too. Carolina lined him up at fullback on fourth-and-1, and he helped clear the way for Hubbard to break a 19-yard run. The Panthers showed a similar look on another fourth-and-1 later in the drive, and Young got Philadelphia to jump with a hard count.

That's really the thing with Tremble. He can go through a game doing a bunch of little things that most people probably aren't paying attention to, and then you look at the box score, and he has one catch for eight yards. Sunday, he finally got some numbers to go along with all that other stuff.

Four catches, 46 yards and two touchdowns will get your attention.

Tre Tyus

Tyus is probably my favorite one on this list because you aren't going to understand what he did by just looking at the box score. Philadelphia had cut Carolina's lead to 19-14 in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles were about to get the ball back with a chance to take the lead.

That's when Tyus nearly got to the punt. He deflected it, though it went forward, so it wasn't an official block. The kick went only nine yards, and instead of Philadelphia flipping the field, Carolina got the ball back in Eagles territory. A few plays later, Young hit Tremble for the touchdown that made it 25-14.

Think about how different that looks with a normal punt. Carolina probably starts deep in its own territory, and Philadelphia's defense has a chance to get the ball right back to its offense. Instead, the Panthers were already on the Eagles' side of the field and turned it into seven points.

That's a pretty big moment from a guy most of us probably weren't thinking about when the fourth quarter started.

Bobby Okereke

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't take long for Okereke to show up Sunday. On Philadelphia's first offensive play, he came through for an 11-yard sack of Tanner McKee, and he kept popping up from there.

Okereke finished with a team-high 11 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss, and two passes defended. The Eagles finished with only 222 total yards and 35 on the ground, and Okereke was right in the middle of a lot of what Carolina was doing defensively.

With Devin Lloyd getting so much attention early this season, and deservedly so, I thought Okereke deserved some love after this one. You don't hear his name talked about nearly as much, but Sunday was probably his best game of the season.

From the sack on the first snap to everything he did against the run, this was one of those games where you kept noticing No. 58. Okereke was everywhere, and on a day when Carolina's defense allowed only 222 yards, he was a big reason why.