Carolina Panthers’ 53-Man Roster Projection After Blowout Win vs. Jaguars

The Carolina Panthers have one more week of preseason action to determine which players will and will not make the roster. The final cut day is looming, and it could be a painful one. The Panthers just wallopped the Jacksonville Jaguars, so where do things stand now?

Carolina Panthers Roster Projections

Here's the 53-man roster projection as of now:

Offense

Carolina Panthers running back AJ Dillon (28) warms up before a preseason game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB

Bryce Young

Kenny Pickett

Haynes King

RB

Chuba Hubbard

Jonathon Brooks

Trevor Etienne

AJ Dillon

WR

Tetairoa McMillan

Jalen Coker

Xavier Legette

Jimmy Horn Jr.

John Metchie

Brycen Tremayne

TE

Tommy Tremble

Mitchell Evans

Darren Waller

Feleipe Franks

OT

Monroe Freeling

Rasheed Walker

Stone Forsythe

Albert Reese IV

IOL

Sam Hecht

Luke Fortner

Robert Hunt

Damien Lewis

Chandler Zavala

Brady Christensen

It's time to admit that AJ Dillon has a very strong case to make the final roster. He has arguably looked the best of the running backs. It will come at the cost of Ja'seem Reed, who has looked good but hasn't stood out on special teams like other WRs.

Trevor Etienne can be used as a receiving back to make up for taking one fewer wide receiver. Little else has changed here. Of course, Darren Waller has yet to play, but we have to assume the Panthers didn't sign him to cut him weeks later and roll with the clearly underwhelming TE room.

Defense

Carolina Panthers safety Isaiah Simmons (27) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's the projection on defense:

IDL

Derrick Brown

Bobby Brown III

Aaron Hall

Lee Hunter

Cam Jackson

EDGE

Pat Jones

Princely Umanmielen

Jaelan Phillips

Cam Gill

ILB

Devin Lloyd

Lloyd Trevin Wallace

Claudin Cherilus

Jackson Kuwatch

CB

Jaycee Horn

Mike Jackson

Will Lee III

Chau Smith-Wade

Akayleb Evans

S

Tre'von Moehrig

Zakee Wheatley

Nick Scott

Isaiah Simmons

Lathan Ransom

For now, Aaron Hall remains just ahead of Elijah Garcia on the cut line, but it's close. That battle has swung back and forth and could still do so this weekend in the final preseason game. Corey Thornton has been thoroughly outplayed by Chau Smith-Wade, and his roster spot might be in jeopardy.

Isaiah Simmons had another good preseason game, this time on defense as well as special teams. The hybrid, versatile defender is all but assured of a spot on this roster Week 1.

Special Teams

As for special teams, JJ Jansen, Sam Martin, and Ryan Fitzgerald will take up their usual long snapper, punter, and kicker spots. There's no competition for any of them.