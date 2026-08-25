Carolina Panthers’ 53-Man Roster Projection After Blowout Win vs. Jaguars
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The Carolina Panthers have one more week of preseason action to determine which players will and will not make the roster. The final cut day is looming, and it could be a painful one. The Panthers just wallopped the Jacksonville Jaguars, so where do things stand now?
Carolina Panthers Roster Projections
Here's the 53-man roster projection as of now:
Offense
- QB
- Bryce Young
- Kenny Pickett
- Haynes King
- RB
- Chuba Hubbard
- Jonathon Brooks
- Trevor Etienne
- AJ Dillon
- WR
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Jalen Coker
- Xavier Legette
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- John Metchie
- Brycen Tremayne
- TE
- Tommy Tremble
- Mitchell Evans
- Darren Waller
- Feleipe Franks
- OT
- Monroe Freeling
- Rasheed Walker
- Stone Forsythe
- Albert Reese IV
- IOL
- Sam Hecht
- Luke Fortner
- Robert Hunt
- Damien Lewis
- Chandler Zavala
- Brady Christensen
It's time to admit that AJ Dillon has a very strong case to make the final roster. He has arguably looked the best of the running backs. It will come at the cost of Ja'seem Reed, who has looked good but hasn't stood out on special teams like other WRs.
Trevor Etienne can be used as a receiving back to make up for taking one fewer wide receiver. Little else has changed here. Of course, Darren Waller has yet to play, but we have to assume the Panthers didn't sign him to cut him weeks later and roll with the clearly underwhelming TE room.
Defense
Here's the projection on defense:
- IDL
- Derrick Brown
- Bobby Brown III
- Aaron Hall
- Lee Hunter
- Cam Jackson
- EDGE
- Pat Jones
- Princely Umanmielen
- Jaelan Phillips
- Cam Gill
- ILB
- Devin Lloyd
- Trevin Wallace
- Claudin Cherilus
- Jackson Kuwatch
- CB
- Jaycee Horn
- Mike Jackson
- Will Lee III
- Chau Smith-Wade
- Akayleb Evans
- S
- Tre'von Moehrig
- Zakee Wheatley
- Nick Scott
- Isaiah Simmons
- Lathan Ransom
For now, Aaron Hall remains just ahead of Elijah Garcia on the cut line, but it's close. That battle has swung back and forth and could still do so this weekend in the final preseason game. Corey Thornton has been thoroughly outplayed by Chau Smith-Wade, and his roster spot might be in jeopardy.
Isaiah Simmons had another good preseason game, this time on defense as well as special teams. The hybrid, versatile defender is all but assured of a spot on this roster Week 1.
Special Teams
As for special teams, JJ Jansen, Sam Martin, and Ryan Fitzgerald will take up their usual long snapper, punter, and kicker spots. There's no competition for any of them.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.