Carolina Panthers' 53-Man Roster Projection Following Preseason Game vs. Bills

Each preseason game is an opportunity for the Carolina Panthers to get reps, but perhaps more importantly, it's a chance to evaluate players they don't expect to play in the regular season. A 53-man roster is not entirely made up of the starters.

Having depth is crucial, so finding the right backups is how good teams operate in the preseason. Wins and losses don't matter; getting the right players on the team for Week 1 does. So, after a disappointing showing, who could be in line to make the roster?

Roster projections for Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands the ball off to Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the 53-man roster projection as of now:

Offense

QB

Bryce Young

Kenny Pickett

Haynes King

RB

Chuba Hubbard

Jonathon Brooks

Trevor Etienne

WR

Tetairoa McMillan

Jalen Coker

Xavier Legette

Jimmy Horn Jr.

John Metchie

Ja'Seem Reed

Brycen Tremayne

TE

Tommy Tremble

Mitchell Evans

Darren Waller

OT

Monroe Freeling

Rasheed Walker

Stone Forsythe

Albert Reese IV

IOL

Sam Hecht

Luke Fortner

Robert Hunt

Damien Lewis

Chandler Zavala

Brady Christensen

Not much has changed since last time we made this projection on offense. Darren Waller didn't play, and Ja'Tavion Sanders did look better, especially on his blocking assignments. But he faces an uphill battle to beat out Mitchell Evans or Tommy Tremble for blocking, and Waller is still superior as a pass-catcher.

The interior of the offensive line is in shambles, and Chandler Zavala did not have a good day in Buffalo. However, because the depth is just not there, the Panthers simply don't have better options aside from him and Brady Christensen.

Defense

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers defensive back Zakee Wheatley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

IDL

Derrick Brown

Bobby Brown III

Aaron Hall

Lee Hunter

Cam Jackson

EDGE

Pat Jones

Princely Umanmielen

Jaelan Phillips

Cam Gill

ILB

Devin Lloyd

Lloyd Trevin Wallace

Claudin Cherilus

Isaiah Simmons

Jackson Kuwatch

CB

Jaycee Horn

Mike Jackson

Will Lee III

Chau Smith-Wade

Corey Thornton

Akayleb Evans

S

Tre'von Moehrig

Zakee Wheatley

Nick Scott

Lathan Ransom

Up front, Aaron Hall and Elijah Garcia are duking it out. After the Hall of Fame Game, Garcia seemed to have played his way into a role on the final 53. Now, Hall has responded with a really strong game against the Bills, and he seems to have worked his way back into the projections.

We had Cam Gill on the projections last week, and nothing changed there. He was quite good against the Bills, and with an ever-present need for edge rushers, Gill is playing his way right onto the roster, especially with Pat Jones out.

Special Teams

On special teams, JJ Jansen, Sam Martin, and Ryan Fitzgerald will take up the long snapper, punter, and kicker spots. There's no competition there, but it bears mentioning that Sam Martin punted three times for an average of 53 yards on Saturday. He's locked in.