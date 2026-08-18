Carolina Panthers' 53-Man Roster Projection Following Preseason Game vs. Bills
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Each preseason game is an opportunity for the Carolina Panthers to get reps, but perhaps more importantly, it's a chance to evaluate players they don't expect to play in the regular season. A 53-man roster is not entirely made up of the starters.
Having depth is crucial, so finding the right backups is how good teams operate in the preseason. Wins and losses don't matter; getting the right players on the team for Week 1 does. So, after a disappointing showing, who could be in line to make the roster?
Roster projections for Carolina Panthers
Here's the 53-man roster projection as of now:
Offense
- QB
- Bryce Young
- Kenny Pickett
- Haynes King
- RB
- Chuba Hubbard
- Jonathon Brooks
- Trevor Etienne
- WR
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Jalen Coker
- Xavier Legette
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- John Metchie
- Ja'Seem Reed
- Brycen Tremayne
- TE
- Tommy Tremble
- Mitchell Evans
- Darren Waller
- OT
- Monroe Freeling
- Rasheed Walker
- Stone Forsythe
- Albert Reese IV
- IOL
- Sam Hecht
- Luke Fortner
- Robert Hunt
- Damien Lewis
- Chandler Zavala
- Brady Christensen
Not much has changed since last time we made this projection on offense. Darren Waller didn't play, and Ja'Tavion Sanders did look better, especially on his blocking assignments. But he faces an uphill battle to beat out Mitchell Evans or Tommy Tremble for blocking, and Waller is still superior as a pass-catcher.
The interior of the offensive line is in shambles, and Chandler Zavala did not have a good day in Buffalo. However, because the depth is just not there, the Panthers simply don't have better options aside from him and Brady Christensen.
Defense
- IDL
- Derrick Brown
- Bobby Brown III
- Aaron Hall
- Lee Hunter
- Cam Jackson
- EDGE
- Pat Jones
- Princely Umanmielen
- Jaelan Phillips
- Cam Gill
- ILB
- Devin Lloyd
- Trevin Wallace
- Claudin Cherilus
- Isaiah Simmons
- Jackson Kuwatch
- CB
- Jaycee Horn
- Mike Jackson
- Will Lee III
- Chau Smith-Wade
- Corey Thornton
- Akayleb Evans
- S
- Tre'von Moehrig
- Zakee Wheatley
- Nick Scott
- Lathan Ransom
Up front, Aaron Hall and Elijah Garcia are duking it out. After the Hall of Fame Game, Garcia seemed to have played his way into a role on the final 53. Now, Hall has responded with a really strong game against the Bills, and he seems to have worked his way back into the projections.
We had Cam Gill on the projections last week, and nothing changed there. He was quite good against the Bills, and with an ever-present need for edge rushers, Gill is playing his way right onto the roster, especially with Pat Jones out.
Special Teams
On special teams, JJ Jansen, Sam Martin, and Ryan Fitzgerald will take up the long snapper, punter, and kicker spots. There's no competition there, but it bears mentioning that Sam Martin punted three times for an average of 53 yards on Saturday. He's locked in.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.