The 4 Carolina Panthers Facing Make-or-Break Seasons in 2026

It's a big, important season for the Carolina Panthers. They're at a crossroads. After the rebuild successfully brought them a division title, they now have to prove they can compete at a higher level.

On an individual level, though, these four Panthers are at crossroads as well. If they're good in 2026, they'll secure a future with the team. If not, they might be looking for other opportunities or sent to the bench.

Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) looks on during warmups | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers need Chuba Hubbard to look like he did in 2024; otherwise, his extension, which was justified at the time, looks a lot worse. The Panthers also have Jonathon Brooks waiting in the wings, and if he's healthy and looks good and Hubbard does not, questions will arise.

Plus, after this season, it becomes much easier to move on from what could be an overpriced and underperforming running back. Hubbard's got a nice deal, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need to step way up this year or face a very uncertain future.

Bryce Young

The 2026 season is not make-or-break for Bryce Young in the sense that a failure to improve will cost him his job. It is likely that only a major regression would do that. It is make-or-break for a lucrative contract.

The fifth-year option that the Panthers picked up suggests that this is essentially a two-year audition for a contract. But if he fails to meet the moment in 2026, then the Panthers will face renewed questions about him, and we'd all prefer to avoid that.

Xavier Legette

It honestly might be a make-or-break training camp for Xavier Legette. The third-year wide receiver may have to shine before the season even begins to keep his spot in the lineup. If he's outperformed by John Metchie or Chris Brazzell, it will get dicey.

The Panthers are adamant that they believe in him and aren't giving up, but he was a five-year college player who broke out at the end and has shown nothing at the NFL level so far. His runway has to be short, and he's already running out of road.

Dave Canales

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the sidelines in the fourth quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dave Canales seemingly has all the pieces in place. He has given up play-calling to focus more on the whole operation. He has a legitimate defense on one side of the ball and an experienced offense on the other side.

If the offense he's constructed fails to take off and the Panthers regress, then there will be renewed questions about his coaching. He probably won't be fired, but he'll find himself on the hot seat by year's end.