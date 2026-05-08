Why Xavier Legette Still Has a Job with Panthers For Now

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers did not have a first-round draft choice. That was the result of the massive deal with the Chicago Bears the previous year in which they gave up plenty to obtain the first overall pick in 2023 and eventually select quarterback Bryce Young.

As it turned out, general manager Dan Morgan did work his way back into the first round. The Panthers swung a deal with the Buffalo Bills for the last selection in Round 1 and opted for University of South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette. He was supposed to bring a big-play element to the team, now under the guidance for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Panthers’ WR Xavier Legette has been an early disappointment

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After two seasons with the team, that element has been lacking. Legette has been plagued by inconsistency. He has a 56.8 catch percentage and his longest reception is just 36 yards. He’s combined for 84 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging a mere 10.2 yards per catch. The former Gamecock is working his way down the Panthers’ wide receiver depth chart.

Last month, Morgan used a third-round selection on University of Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell. Could Legette be running out of time with the team?

Carolina added another wideout with size and speed in this year’s draft

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The Panthers made the Tennessee wideout the 83rd pick last month,” explained Ben Solak of ESPN, “in large part because of his own size/speed profile. Brazzell is 6’4” and 198 pounds, and he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash. He is a raw route runner from a system that translates poorly to the NFL, so it's unlikely he immediately excels at the next level."

"That gives Legette time to entrench himself as a more reliable option," added Solak. " But if he continues to lose targets, the Panthers will consider promoting Brazzell to that rarely targeted field-stretching role.”

The talent performer began his collegiate career at Tulane University. After catching one pass for 11 yards in 2022, he finished with 44 grabs for 711 yards (16.2 average) and five touchdowns the following year with the Green Wave.

I wasn't into Jalin Hyatt



I'm kind of into Chris Brazzell because of routes like this https://t.co/VQLNurGQXF pic.twitter.com/Iiycj6b6Sl — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 25, 2026

It was off to Knoxville in ’24, and in two seasons with the Volunteers, Brazzell totaled a combined 91 catches for 1,350 yards and 11 TDs. The bulk of that came this past season as he put up career numbers in receptions (62), receiving yards (1,017), yards per catch (16.4) and touchdown grabs (9).

Could time be running out for WR Xavier Legette?

A year ago, Morgan used the eight overall pick in the draft on University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He responded with 70 catches, 1,014 yards, seven TDs, and earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Former undrafted free agent Jalen Coker had an impressive second season in Carolina once he took the field. He and McMillan emerged as a solid duo for quarterback Bryce Young.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Legette. It’s never too late to turn things around, but the arrival of Brazzell certainly puts some pressure on the one-time first-round pick.