Dave Canales May Have Just Hinted at Haynes King's Roster Status with Panthers

After practice on Monday, ahead of the final Carolina Panthers' joint practice and preseason game this week, Dave Canales offered a slew of updates on missing players.

Devin Lloyd didn't practice, but that was simply a veteran rest day. He's fine. Xavier Legette is out, and he will be in a boot until Thursday, but he's also fine. He won't play on Friday, though.

Canales:

-Devin Lloyd vet day

-Legette (foot) in boot til Thursday

-Haynes King and Chuba Hubbard trending toward playing Week 1 — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 24, 2026

Chuba Hubbard has been nursing a hamstring injury, and he's still out, but Canales believes he will be ready for Week 1. And in perhaps the most interesting news to Panthers fans, Canales said the exact same thing about Haynes King.

Haynes King won't play, but he seems likely to make Panthers' roster

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) warms up before a preseason game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haynes King suffered a hamstring injury late in the comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals all the way back in the Hall of Fame Game. It has bothered him throughout the rest of training camp, and he hasn't practiced or played since walking off the Cardinals on a literal last-second TD.

That seemed to put his chances of making the roster in less-than-ideal territory. Was one game, a truly meaningless game, against backups of backups for a team projected to be the worst in the NFL enough?

King looked great in that game. He looked like he belonged on an NFL field, but the trouble is, he quite literally hasn't been on the field since, and it's hard to know whether or not he's worth a roster spot as a third quarterback.

That spot could go to a seventh wide receiver, a fourth running back, an extra lineman, another defensive backup, or someone who, in other words, will actually see the field more than a third QB.

But based on Canales' comments, he seems to be implying that King is going to be on the roster and will be healthy for Week 1. Of course, he could be saying this just as a timeline update, not revealing his and Dan Morgan's plan, but that makes less sense.

He knows what King brings to the table, and he knows how he might be able to use him. Things can change in a week and this certainly isn't confirmation, but it sure looks like King is trending towards a roster spot.

That is ultimately a good thing, but it is unfortunate that a hurt player is going to take a roster spot from someone who might have played well in all four games by this time next week.