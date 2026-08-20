Haynes King's Injury Could Cost Carolina Panthers Dearly

The Carolina Panthers appeared to find a new backup and yet another UDFA gem in Haynes King during the Hall of Fame Game. He was electric, and he seemed to guarantee a spot on the roster as a third QB.

Since then, though, he's been out. He hasn't practiced, and he missed the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills last weekend. One might ordinarily think a preseason injury to a backup quarterback wouldn't be that detrimental.

But in the case of King and these Carolina Panthers, one would be wrong.

Why Haynes King's pesky injury is horrible news for the Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) runs the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two ways to impress coaches enough to make the roster in the NFL. The first is to do well in the preseason games. Game action is important, even if it's backups versus backups. Even when, like in the Hall of Fame Game, it's the backups of the backups facing off.

The other way to impress coaches is to practice hard and do all the little things. Roster decisions aren't made solely based on preseason performance. Unfortunately, Haynes King can do neither right now.

He suffered a hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals, and he hasn't practiced or played since. He's not expected to play on Friday, either, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ordinarily, letting a player rest when they're hurt during preseason is good. And ordinarily, that player being a backup QB is inconsequential.

But for the Panthers, it could be monumental. If he doesn't get healthy soon, he won't be able to play or practice before the roster cuts start to happen. And if he can't do that, how can the Panthers justify rostering him?

It was initially a question whether or not the Panthers would keep three quarterbacks coming into the offseason. King seemed to force the issue in the Hall of Fame Game, but if that's the breadth of his experience this offseason, why should the Panthers keep him?

Yes, he looked great, but is a third quarterback who hasn't played more valuable than another offensive lineman? How about Darren Waller? Defensive line depth? Another edge rusher? A key special teamer?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The point is, King cannot continue to make his case if he can't get on the field. And if he can't make his case, the Panthers may have no choice but to put him on the practice squad, where another NFL team will almost surely poach him and roster him, leaving him forever as a Panthers "what if."