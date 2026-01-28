Carolina Panthers Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft 2.0 Following Championship Round

The Carolina Panthers have several picks to make in the draft and several positions of need. Here's how we believe they will use them come springtime.

1.21: Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

At 19, Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, and Avieon Terrell were all available, so when the Pittsburgh Steelers called and offered picks 21 and 53 for picks 19 and 83, we took it and selected one of the remaining of those three.

Both Sadiq and Terrell fell, and while the temptation for Sadiq (who we took in the first mock draft) is strong, we went with Terrell here. The Panthers need a cornerback who can help in the slot and for if/when Mike Jackson's contract ends next offseason, and the Clemson CB is one of the best.

2.51: Florida IDL Caleb Banks

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes under pressure from Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the second half | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We've been critical of mock drafts picking Florida IDL Caleb Banks in the first round because he's injured and a luxury on the defensive interior, but at pick 53? The value is far too good for the Panthers to pass up.

Banks would make an incredible partner for Derrick Brown, and he would allow the four of Brown, Banks, Tershawn Wharton, and Bobby Brown to stay pretty fresh at all times and create a dominant rotation up front.

2.53: Georgia OT Monroe Freeling

The Panthers suddenly find themselves in need of an offensive tackle. For one thing, Ikem Ekwonu is injured and very well may not play at all this season. Beyond that, he's a free agent after 2026, and Taylor Moton is a free agent after 2027.

The need for a tackle has arisen so suddenly, and Monroe Freeling is great value at the 53rd pick, which is an extra second-round pick after the earlier trade. This gives them depth and a potential starter after one of the incumbents.

4.119: Penn State Safety Zakee Wheatley

For the second straight year, the Panthers take a fourth-round safety. Depth on the back end is never a bad idea, but it's also extremely likely the Panthers end up with a need after Nick Scott hopefully exits in free agency.

Zakee Wheatley won't be a game-breaker, but the Panthers need competent bodies on the back end to rotate in and out and perhaps play alongside Tre'von Moehrig, so Wheatley is a player who's destined to make an impact.

5.157: Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

It's probably a little late to be attempting to meaningfully address the linebacker spot, but it can't go ignored at all, so better late than never. Linebacker was a major weakspot for the Panthers in 2025.

Jacob Rodriguez can at least replace Christian Rozeboom and probably won't be much worse, and he will probably be a slight upgrade. If nothing else, they've improved the depth that was so precious in the middle last season.

5.161: Duke EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr.

Similar to the linebacker problem, it's way late to be addressing the edge, but the Panthers need players who can get after the QB. Plus, Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton could and should improve.

Therefore, Vincent Anthony Jr. is just a depth piece with some upside. He's not likely to be anything but the third edge rusher at best, so a fifth-round selection isn't bad. Plus, he's local.

6.195: BYU WR Chase Roberts

The Panthers are in the territory of the draft where they can take players to fill out the depth chart, and wide receiver is a big one. They probably need one more player here to go behind Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette.

As a potential WR4, the Panthers could do worse than spending a sixth-round pick on Chase Roberts out of BYU.

