Astonishing Name Pitched as Panthers' Best MVP Candidate

If every team got an MVP candidate, who would be up for the Carolina Panthers? One could make an argument for a few different players on both sides of the ball.

Would it be Bryce Young for his comeback drives? How about Derrick Brown for his otherworldly defense? What about Jaycee Horn's lockdown coverage, or better yet, Mike Jackson for his?

Maybe Rico Dowdle, who literally had the best two-week stretch of anyone in NFL history? What about none of those options? According to ESPN's Seth Walder, it's not a single one of those candidates.

Taylor Moton deemed Panthers' best MVP candidate

The Panthers have a variety of different team MVPs. Bryce Young has an argument for offensive MVP, as does Tetairoa McMillan. On defense, it's probably Derrick Brown, but Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson deserve a shoutout.

Brown actually landed 96th on ESPN insider Seth Walder's list of 100 real MVP candidates. That is probably a bit too low for Brown, who was outstanding this year. What's perhaps more shocking is that he wasn't the highest Panther.

That honor goes to Taylor Moton, who ranked 77th. Walder didn't give everyone a synopsis as to why they belong on the list at that place, but Panthers fans can surmise why Moton is on here, even if it's a surprise he's their best candidate.

Moton is the picture of reliability. He locks down that right tackle position, and he routinely grades out as one of the best offensive Panthers. He's great and doesn't get the attention he deserves.

However, as far as being the best Panthers player goes, which is essentially what this list is revealing, that might be a stretch. One could argue Brown, Horn, Jackson, McMillan, and even Young were more deserving of the top spot.

Nevertheless, Moton is awesome, and the Panthers are fortunate to have him, especially with fellow tackle Ikem Ekwonu set to miss maybe the entire 2026 season.

One tackle spot is totally in flux, so fortunately the Panthers do have maybe their best player on the other side to at least keep half the line in good standing.

