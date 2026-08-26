The Good and Bad from Panthers' Joint Practice with Texans: Bryce Young Struggles

The Carolina Panthers concluded their final joint practice session of the preseason today. They hosted the Houston Texans ahead of this Friday's final preseason game, which the starters won't play in (more on that below).

As always, there's good and bad from every practice, and the joint sessions are particularly telling. However, today was mostly bad, and there was very little good on display from the Panthers.

Good: Defensive smothering

Through two team drills, Stroud hasn’t been able to do much of anything against Horn or Mike Jack. Collins got one catch on Jackson, but was a hard one.



Texans haven’t pushed downfield yet; but Panthers corners rating up the intermediate stuff.



Mixing 1st & 2nd teams now — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) August 26, 2026

The defense looks ready for the regular season, at least. For much of practice, they smothered the Texans' offense. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson particularly looked good, which is a great sign since the secondary has been lackluster all preseason. For once, they looked like the duo that dominated the NFL last season.

Bad: Bryce Young

Bullock intercepts Bryce Young for the second time today. Looked like the Panthers were trying to run a screen in red zone. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 26, 2026

The Panthers could not do anything on offense. According to some counts, Bryce Young completed just nine of 17 pass attempts and was intercepted twice. He said afterward it was a day he never wanted to have. One of the interceptions was off Jalen Coker's hands, but regardless, it was an ugly day. The protection didn't help, either, as he took seven "sacks" during the joint session, too.

Good: Jimmy Horn Jr.

Kenny Pickett hit Jimmy Horn on a well covered leaping grab for a TD to end practice. George Odom, again, popped him after the catch and latched onto the ball on the ground. #Panthers teammates assisted him off their WR. No fight. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 26, 2026

Jimmy Horn Jr. might've been the only offensive player to play decently well today. He caught a nice touchdown to end the practice session, and he ran an incredible route to draw coverage away for another touchdown earlier. He needed a good session to enhance his roster chances, and he was one of the very few bright spots on either side.

Bad: Monroe Freeling

Danielle Hunter with what is at least the fourth sack on Bryce Young. Beat Monroe Freeling.

Tough day for the rookie. And a tough assignment against Hunter and Will Anderson. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 26, 2026

That Texans defensive front is no joke, as Monroe Freeling learned well today. The rookie right tackle was beaten several times. It was an overall bad day for him, though it's clear that he was facing the toughest matchup he might ever face in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson. It doesn't get harder than those two, but Freeling has to be better as the first-round pick.

Bad: Dave Canales' preseason plan

Dave Canales said staters will not play Friday. They took 75% of snaps today. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 26, 2026

Everyone on offense has admitted that it was a rough day. According to Dave Canales, though, it's good enough to roll into the regular season, because they won't play on Friday. We understand limiting workload in meaningless practices and games, but is the performance we saw today what anyone wants to take into Week 1? Not at all, but apparently it's not worth even a series or two in Friday's game.