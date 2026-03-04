Ex-Falcons Star Projected to Land with Carolina Panthers As Steal at $17M

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers could use some pass rush help after ranking 30th in the league in sacks per game last season (1.7).

GM Dan Morgan could take a swing at a big name in free agency or perhaps even make a bold move with a blockbuster trade for someone like Maxx Crosby, but in all likelihood, he'll take a much more conservative approach to addressing that issue, at least for the 2026 season.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently named the Panthers as a potential landing spot for Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie, in addition to the 49ers, Commanders, Ravens, Saints, Patriots, and Buccaneers.

"He might always be more of a situational pass-rusher with some size limitations, and he managed just two sacks and six quarterback hits despite playing 17 games in 2025. That low sack number could bring down his value, but the reality is his snaps fell way off as his role changed after the Falcons added two elite rookie edges. Ebiketie actually easily had the best PFF pass-rushing grade on the team for the third consecutive season."

Why Ebiketie is a realistic free agent target for the Carolina Panthers

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) on the field during the game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Well, for starters, you are not going to have to load up the Brinks truck to land him. Gagnon projects he lands a two-year, $17 million deal, which is in the same ballpark as his projection on Spotrac, which is for $27 million over three years.

Because of his dip in production, though, we may see interested teams be hesitant in extending a multi-year offer. This would actually play out in Carolina's favor, assuming they are interested in pursuing him.

One way they could make this less risky is by moving on from defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson. Doing so would free up roughly $9.6M in cap space, which lines up with about what Ebiketie would earn annually.

By taking this route, you're adding an experienced pass rusher who has shown the ability to be a disrupter at times, while also getting another look at Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen before going after a big fish that is going to take up a good chunk of the cap.

In 67 career games with the Falcons, Ebiketie has tallied 129 tackles, 41 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, six passes defended, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. The former second-round pick just turned 27 in January.