Perfect Panthers' Free Agent Edge Rusher Isn't Trey Hendrickson or Bradley Chubb

The Carolina Panthers have an unfortunate decision coming up. They need an edge rusher badly, but the best way to address the issue is in the first round of the NFL draft. Unfortunately, that happens more than a month after free agency begins.

The Panthers have no idea how the draft board will fall, but they're not getting the best edge rusher prospects. Do they risk waiting for the draft, knowing full well that missing out on an impact edge rusher would derail their growth?

The smarter path for the immediate future is to sign someone in free agency. They won't be as young or as cheap as a rookie first-rounder, but they are a certainty. They know they're signing an NFL player and don't have to hope a prospect remains on the board.

The question then becomes: which edge rusher? Is it Trey Hendrickson, the top edge rusher on the market who is capable of putting up 20 sacks in a season?

How about Bradley Chubb, Ejiro Evero's former pupil who went to college nearby and had 8.5 sacks in the first year back from a torn ACL?

The answer is neither, although both of those players would be fantastic additions. They're just both unlikely, even though Chubb would be much easier to sign. No, the perfect pass rusher is Arnold Ebiketie, a little-known Atlanta Falcons player who won't cost a fortune.

Why Arnold Ebiketie should top the Panthers' free agent big board

Arnold Ebiketie is projected to be signed for just $9 million AAV, according to Spotrac. As of now, before the Panthers do any cuts or restructures, they have a little over $10 million in cap space. Ebiketie fits within that, so whatever the Panthers clear up can go elsewhere.

The Panthers probably don't need to throw everything at Hendrickson ($25 million) or Chubb ($10-$15 million) because they don't have the space to absorb that and still fill other needs.

Ebiketie's numbers dropped because he was the third edge behind Jalon Walker and James Pearce, but he was actually productive in that role. With more usage, perhaps with the Panthers, his numbers would go up.

"Although his sack production dropped in his new role, he was efficient with his reps, posting a top-12 pass-rush win rate (16.8%) among qualifying edge rushers. Sack totals are generally what gets the attention, but his ability to beat protection should be duly noted as an indicator of consistency and future production," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote.

He continued, "At 27 years old, Ebiketie is on an upward trajectory and could be an asset to any team hoping to bolster its pass rush. And at an [$9] million annual projection, the price is modest in comparison to the top-end options on the market at the position."

If the Panthers nab him, it would also be a small enough investment to justify also drafting an edge rusher in round one if the board falls the right way. Adding Hendrickson or Chubb might preclude them from doing so, but those players aren't necessarily the future of the edge.

Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen are, and while they need help in the short term, they could use another young prospect in the long term.