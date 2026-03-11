How the Panthers' Spot in the NFC South Shifted After Day 2 of Free Agency
The Carolina Panthers are the defending NFC South champions. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, as the Panthers have been tasked with defending that title from a pack of admittedly solid teams.
The onus was on them to improve in free agency, and ultimately, they have. But their place in the division is not solely dependent on them. It matters what the other three teams have done, and since they were all separated by just two games, the margin is already paper-thin.
Where the Panthers stand in NFC South after initial free agency push
The NFC South ended in a three-way tie at the top, with the Panthers earning the tiebreaker. The Saints were just two games back in last place, so really, this division is totally up for grabs.
Here are the notable free agency signings for the Panthers:
- EDGE Jaelan Phillips
- ILB Devin Lloyd
- QB Kenny Pickett
- C Luke Fortner
- OT Stone Forsythe
They also lost Cade Mays, A'Shawn Robinson, and Rico Dowdle. Overall, they improved, and probably by a wide margin, though the offensive line holes remain troublesome.
For the Falcons:
- QB Tua Tagovailoa
- TE Austin Hooper
- WR Olamides Zaccheus
- EDGE Cam Thomas
They also lost Kaden Ellis, Tyler Allgeier, Dee Alford, and Zane Gonzalez. In free agency, the Falcons got worse.
Saints' additions:
- ILB Kaden Elliss
- G David Edwards
- RB Travis Etienne
- IDL John Ridgeway
They lost Alontae Taylor, Luke Fortner, and Demario Davis. Presumably, they're also going to lose Alvin Kamara, but they got better.
For the Buccaneers:
- TE Cade Otton (re-signed)
- ILB Alex Anzalone
- RB Kenneth Gainwell
The Bucs also lost Jamel Dean, Mike Evans, and Logan Hall. They definitely did not improve, but they might've maintained the status quo.
So all in all, the Panthers, Saints, and Falcons improved. The Bucs were already declining fast and didn't get better, so they may end up in last place. The Panthers probably remain the best team in this division.
However, with the harder schedule, that may not matter. The Saints are probably the biggest threat, as they improved, have momentum, better draft capital, and an easier schedule. But as of now, nothing suggests the Panthers are about to totally tumble.
Still, with how tight this division was last year, the Panthers really needed to make big moves to separate. They've made big moves and should still be the top team, but their margin for error in the draft is razor-thin.
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.