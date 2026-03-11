The Carolina Panthers' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

The Carolina Panthers have been astoundingly aggressive in free agency thus far. It took them one day to fill their two biggest holes, edge rusher and inside linebacker, with two of the 10 best free agents regardless of position.

They spent big to do so, and they also had to let some players walk. Cade Mays and Rico Dowdle are gone, and Mays' exit creates a major hole in the offensive line. Not having a center is detrimental, but it's not the biggest remaining hole.

The Carolina Panthers still badly need a left tackle

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks on before the game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers added Devin Lloyd, the best linebacker on the market, to the middle of their defense. Jaelan Phillips, a top-three edge rusher, is now going to rush the passer for them. Kenny Pickett is their new backup quarterback.

Left tackle is now clearly the biggest hole on the roster. Ikem Ekwonu is the only player on the roster who can play the position, and he's going to miss the entire season in all likelihood. The Panthers have plenty of center options, and those are going to be cheaper than any comparable left tackle.

Before you ask, no, Stone Forsythe is not a replacement at left tackle. If he plays throughout the season, something may have gone very wrong.

The good news is that there are still options. The Panthers may be pivoting to the draft to get their left tackle of the future, especially since they don't need to draft CJ Allen, Cashius Howell, TJ Parker, or another linebacker/edge with the 19th pick.

That said, as free agency continues without any being signed, the hole gets bigger and bigger. There are still some good names available, although some of them are too expensive now that the Panthers have committed over $50 million to their three new free agents.

The names include:

Taylor Decker ~ $21 million

Rasheed Walker ~ $20 million

Cam Robinson ~ $13 million

Spencer Burford ~ $4 million

Justin Skule ~ $3 million

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the first quarter | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Even if the Panthers do intend on grabbing Monroe Freeling or another tackle prospect in round one, they would do well to sign a veteran to mentor him, provide competition, and be the backup they also do not currently have.

Leaving the position entirely to the draft is a fool's errand. They don't know how the board is going to fall, and going into April without a single left tackle on the roster is asking for trouble.

The other needs, except maybe backup QB, that have been addressed were bigger needs, so it makes sense that they haven't signed a tackle yet. But they still need one, and the longer this goes, the worse that oversight gets.