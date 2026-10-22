Panthers Should Be Willing to Pay Proposed Trade Cost for Eagles Defender

With the NFL trade deadline just 19 days away and after a 3-2 start to the season, the Carolina Panthers could be buyers. No, a deadline deal won't be some blockbuster move for one of the league's biggest stars, but adding an instant starter who may need a fresh start is always on the table.

Carolina has a decent cushion at the top of the NFC South and already has a road division win against the Atlanta Falcons. There's clear belief in the building that another playoff push is imminent, so theres no reason Carolina can't buy into this season even more than they did in the offseason.

As for what area needs to be addressed, it's certainly not the offense, which currently ranks second in the NFL in yards per game. Bryce Young leads the NFL in passing yards per game, being the only QB to post over 300 per game.

That leaves the defense, which has been solid since the Week 1 disaster against the Chicago Bears, but with one clear area of vulnerability: cornerback. With Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn both out for an extended time, the Panthers could trade for a Super Bowl champion.

Carolina Should Trade for Riq Woolen

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Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox dropped his trade block board entering Week 7 of the NFL season. On that list of potential trade candidates, Eagles CB Riq Woolen appeared as a possible trade piece, given where the Eagles stand right now.

Coming off a home loss to the Panthers, the Eagles are 2-4 and just one game ahead of last place in the NFC East. Philadelphia will be without its starting QB, Jalen Hurts, for the rest of the season as he deals with blood clots.

Along with Hurts' season being cut short, the entire offense has dealt with adversity. The offensive line is a complete shell of what it used to be, riddled with injuries and an in-season retirement from Lane Johnson.

Star RB Saquon Barkley has missed two games due to a hamstring injury, but is trending towards returning. The season just isn't at all what the Eagles planned for, and with long-term questions surrounding the QB, the Eagles could be sellers and load up on as much draft compensation as possible.

What Carolina Would Give Up for Riq Woolen

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Woolen, fresh off the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl 60 victory, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency. Being on an expiring contract, and not being outstanding thus far in Philly, won't command too steep of a price.

In Knox's analysis of Woolen's trade value, he landed on a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick. Carolina doesn't own a fifth-round pick in 2027, but they do own two fourth-round picks.

The Panthers can send Philadelphia the Vikings' fourth-round pick, which was acquired in a trade that sent Adam Thielen back to Minnesota.

This gives Philadelphia another draft pick in a season when they might be more focused on the draft than on winning games, and Carolina a bona fide starter at secondary next to Will Lee III.