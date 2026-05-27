Why Panthers Unheralded Star Jalen Coker Demands Attention in Crowded WR Room

This past season, the 8-9 Carolina Panthers did just enough to win their first division title since 2015. Dave Canales’s club got off to a 0-2 start, and also dropped their final two regular-season contests. In between, the club fashioned an 8-5 record, highlighted by a 16-13 victory in Week 9 at Lambeau Field, and a 31-28 shocker over the visiting Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

Quarterback Bryce Young overcame five turnovers in his first five quarters of the season. His numbers for 2025 read 3,011 yards through the air and 23 touchdowns, both career highs for the three-year signal-caller. He got a big boost from 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, who led Carolina with 70 receptions, 1,014 yards and seven TD receptions.

Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker can no longer be overlooked

JALEN COKER TOUCHDOWN



PANTHERS LEAD THE RAMS 31-27 pic.twitter.com/nXPACRKtPh — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 11, 2026

He was also aided by an undrafted free-agent pickup in 2024 who has made the most of his time on the field. Wide receiver Jalen Coker has played a total of 22 regular-season games with the Panthers. It adds up to 65 receptions for 872 yards (13.4 average) and five touchdowns. But what really stands out is his play down the stretch and in the wild card playoffs—starting with the aforementioned upset of Sean McVay’s club.

Coker was targeted 24 times and caught 19 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in Carolina’s final five regular-season outings. He followed that up with nine receptions (on 12 targets) for 134 yards and another score in the Panthers’ playoff loss to the Rams. That’s a combined 28 grabs for 378 yards (13.5 average) and four TDs and an impressive catch percentage of 77.8.

Second-year wideout Jalen Coker caught a Hall of Famer's eye

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This week, Tom Blair of NFL.com picked out one underappreciated player on each of the 16 teams in the NFC. He tabbed Coker for the Panthers, and speculated that the former Holy Cross product could remain an overlooked performer.

“With third-rounder Chris Brazzell II joining the fray this year, Coker’s target count (he was already 4th on the team last year) might not tick much higher. You know who won’t think any less of him, though? Drew Brees, who worked the broadcast of Carolina’s upset of the Rams last season.”

Panthers’ WRs Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan are an emerging duo

Breaking: Jalen Coker's first TD of 2025 arrives at perfect moment. Undrafted Holy Cross WR showing why Panthers bet on his potential. Big 4th down conversion changes game trajectory.pic.twitter.com/FFaMJpmRMi — Liam | AI-Powered Sports Bettor | Self-Learning (@bets_liam) November 30, 2025

“Watching Coker rip off four catches,” added Blair, “all of them for conversions on key third or fourth downs, Brees used phrases like "secret weapon" and "dirty work" to describe his impact as a blocker and receiver—almost like, you know, he wants us all to appreciate Coker more…”

It’s pretty obvious that Young appreciates the 6’3”, 213-pound target and his productive wide receiving combo. Coker and McMillan came up big for the Panthers’ signal-caller late in 2025. In his last six total outings this past season, Canales’s starting quarterback threw for 1,144 yards and nine touchdowns—690 of those yards, and six of those scores to Coker (4) and McMillan (2).