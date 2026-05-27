Xavier Legette Made One Key Offseason Change That Could Unlock Panthers WR

Much has been said about Xavier Legette's tenure as a Carolina Panther, and how his future with the franchise could end up with another underwhelming season, as more wide receivers make an impact on the field when Legette doesn't.

As OTAs have begun in Carolina, the smallest of things can create buzz, create headlines, and for Xavier Legette, Panthers fans will take any sort of positive they can get. The positive so far in OTAs for Legette appears to be his physique, his build.

Xavier Legette Slimmed Down for 2026 OTAs

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette has always been a stocky, bigger body receiver, and his size was a strength for him coming out of South Carolina. Legette looks noticeably slimmer this week at OTAs, which should help him in areas that can help Legette become a truly productive receiver.

Areas such as top-end speed, getting out of his breaks, and creating separation against defensive backs. Creating separation has been the primary struggle for Legette in his two seasons with the Panthers. Lacking those attributes, combined with Legette's issue of dropping passes, has plagued his career thus far.

Xavier Legette appears to be a little leaner. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/06BvIkodcX — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) May 26, 2026

Xavier Legette entering the most important season of his career

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If dropping some weight being dropped is the change that results in Legette improving as a receiver, then so be it, cause at this point Legette needs some sort of juice going into this pivotal season of his career.

The Panthers have their No. 1 receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, so no one is asking Legette to step up to that role, but McMillan was drafted in 2025 to be the No. 1 next to Xavier Legette at the No. 2 receiver in the room. Not only did Legette not play like a WR2, but the receiver who did was an undrafted rookie out of the College of Holy Cross, Jalen Coker.

Coker's ascension to end the season only puts more pressure on Xavier Legette, who, unlike Jalen Coker, was a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, and played through an SEC schedule at South Carolina.

The Panthers have new receivers who could steal that WR3 spot as well. Carolina drafted Chris Brazzell II in the third round of this year's NFL Draft, and also signed John Metchie III, who will have to earn his spot in the rotation, but does have experience playing with Bryce Young at Alabama.

Xavier Legette will likely start the year as the starting WR3; the only question is whether he can be productive enough to remain a starter throughout the whole year.