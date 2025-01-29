Panthers met with ballhawk sleeper prospect at the Shrine Bowl
Assuming they plan to re-sign Mike Jackson and extend Jaycee Horn, the Carolina Panthers have a strong foundation to build on for their secondary. However, that bottom floor is also about the only thing that they have finished in this particular construction project. Their young slot corner Chau Smith-Wade is far from a sure thing, their depth at cornerback is nonexistent and they might well have the worst starting safety tandem in the NFL right now.
Needless to say, safety should be a pretty high priority for this team during the draft, and that's even if thye manage to sign a solid one in free agency, such as former Panther Jeremy Chinn. It won't be easy to land a difference-maker here, especially with all the other defensive roster holes that also need to be addressed.
That's why the Panthers are going deep on their homework regarding this class of DBs. According to 247 Sports, Carolina has met with Delaware defensive back prospect Tyron Herring at this week's East-West Shrine Bowl.
Delaware isn't exactly an A-list program and general manager Dan Morgan has made it clear that drafting players from winning schools will be a priority. However, every draft class has its sleepers, and the Panthers can't rely just one hitting those big-name, top-100 prospects.
To build out their roster into a proper contender, they'll eventually have to hit on some sleepers, as well. They found at least one last year with standout undrafted wide receiver Jalen Coker, which is a good start.
Herring (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) might qualify as another, and at the very least he has some promising traits to build on. After four seasons at Dartmouth (where he was All-Ivy League fourth team) Herring transferred to Delaware for the 2023 campaign, posting three interceptions and five pass breakups in 12 games.
Herring has also reportedly met with several other teams, including Denver, Detroit, Seattle, New England and Tampa. At least for now, his projection has him going undrafted.
