Pat McAfee Says Players, Coaches Ask Tom Brady for Advice in Production Meetings
Tom Brady is once again at the center of the NFL universe. This time, it has nothing to do with what he did on the field. Instead this past week has been overloaded with chatter about Brady's roles as minority owner of the Raiders and a broadcaster for Fox Sports and whether those two jobs represent a conflict of interest. Fans and pundits appear particularly concerned that Brady could help Las Vegas gain an unfair competitive advantage based on insights gleaned from his job at Fox that he can pass on to his team.
While Brady, the Raiders, the NFL and even opposing coaches Ben Johnson and Sean Paytonhave pushed back against that narrative it remains a significant talking point as Week 3 kicks off. On Thursday, Pat McAfee added another layer of intrigue to the situation on his eponymous show while speaking to Adam Schefter.
During a discussion about Johnson's opinion that no real secrets are being shared during production meetings and that the whole situation is being overblown, McAfee reported that Brady's production meetings are not a one-way flow of information. The ESPN personality said his sources informed him that opposing teams have gotten into the habit of "peppering" Brady with football questions during the meetings.
"Our sources have told us that a lot of those meetings with Tom have become, coach, coordinator, player, PR person, asking Tom questions about what Tom would do in situations. Quarterbacks have been taking the opportunity to pepper Tom Brady with questions. And he's been very open, allegedly, wanting to give back to the game."
This report challenges the perception that Brady is a resource exclusive to Las Vegas. If the greatest quarterback in NFL history is willing to do a Q&A with every team he meets with, then the Raiders only have a slight leg up with him in the building regularly as opposed to being the only team capable of tapping his football mind.
It does not necessarily offset the concerns the NFL world might have at large about the information Brady gathers in production meetings that could be used to help the Raiders' game plan. But McAfee's report suggests the former QB is willing to offer his expertise to any who ask. And that changes the conversation.