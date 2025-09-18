Sean Payton Weighs in on Tom Brady's Conflicting Roles As Broadcaster, Raiders Minority Owner
There has been growing conversation this week surrounding Tom Brady's roles as a minority owner for the Raiders and broadcaster for Fox. Brady's positions with both Las Vegas and Fox emerged as the central topic in the NFL after Brady was spotted in the coaches' booth during the Raiders' game Monday while Peter Schrager of ESPN reported that Brady speaks with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly multiple times a week.
Raiders coach Pete Carroll would later describe that report as "not accurate" while the NFL released a statement saying that Brady has not done anything wrong and is not allowed to attend team's practices and can only take part in production meetings remotely. This did not ease the concerns of everyone though, including multiple team officials who find the situation unfair.
Broncos coach Sean Payton, a division rival of the Raiders, is not one of the people worried about Brady occupying the two conflicting jobs.
“It doesn’t concern me," Payton said Wednesday. "Meaning, I understand he’s part ownership with a division opponent. I get that. And then he covers games … that doesn’t bother me.”
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is also unbothered by Brady's dual roles. Schottenheimer initially joked to reporters, "I'm not even gonna talk to Tom."
"Everybody has everybody’s playbook. Everybody knows somebody that knows somebody that’s been some place. I don’t have a problem with it," Schottenheimer continued. "Some people might. I’ll talk football with anybody. I love the game. What Tom does with his ownership position is up to Tom. In terms of me being concerned about something I might say to Tom getting back to Pete or getting to back, I think Pete and I know each other pretty well.”
Along with Payton and Schottenheimer, Bears coach Ben Johnson, who met with Brady this week before playing the Raiders next week, said he's "really not worried about it" and was in "pure coach-speak mode."
Brady responded to a Sports Illustrated Instagram post with Johnson's comments, "Thank you for some common sense! Finally a smart coach speaks up!"
At least three coaches clearly aren't very concerned with Brady's roles, but there is at least some level of scrutiny across the league.