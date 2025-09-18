Sean Payton Weighs in on Tom Brady's Conflicting Roles As Broadcaster, Raiders Minority Owner

Sean Payton’s thoughts on Tom Brady being in AFC West rival Raiders’ booth and on TV, asked by @ParkerJGabriel:



“It doesn’t concern me. Meaning, look, I understand he’s part ownership with the division opponent. I get that. And then he covers games … that doesn’t bother me.” https://t.co/tZYk9uWkMi pic.twitter.com/adeSecawsR