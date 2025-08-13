Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Weigh in on Taylor Swift Appearing on Travis Kelce's Podcast
Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast will host Taylor Swift as their guest for the first time this week. In a teaser for the podcast episode, Swift, Travis's girlfriend, announced she will be releasing her 12th album, "Life of a Showgirl."
Among those excited to tune in is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Travis did not tell Mahomes about Swift's upcoming appearance before taping the episode, but Mahomes found out after Travis and Swift FaceTimed his wife, Brittany, after recording.
"I'm obviously super excited, just knowing Taylor and seeing the process from a little bit closer of how she makes the albums, it's going to be amazing," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. "Just how much work she puts into it and what better place to announce it than theNew Heights podcast where I feel like she can be herself and showcase who she is. I think people are going to be really excited to watch it tonight. I haven't seen it yet, I've seen a little bit of the clips just like everyone else, but I'll be tuned in tonight."
Though the episode could certainly go down as their most popular yet, Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not planning to listen in.
"Listen, I'm like really old," Reid explained. "My grandkids will be all over it. I'm happy for them. Both of them care about each and what a plus that is. The older you get, you want these guys to have someone they can settle down with. I think it's a neat deal for both of them."