Patrick Mahomes Credits Ian Book’s Ability to Eat Pizza For Building Chiefs Culture
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl championships. They've played in the AFC Championship Game in six straight seasons. Patrick Mahomes is just trying to keep things fresh in training camp. Sometimes that means everyone goes out for pizza.
Enter Ian Book. The former Notre Dame quarterback was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints. He's spent some time with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before signing a deal with the Chiefs in January. During his first camp with Kansas City, he's making an impression.
Book completed 8-of-9 passes in the team's first preseason game. At at some point, according to Mahomes, he also ate nine pieces of pizza. The team goes out for pizza together multiple times during camp. During their first outing, Book got boxed out. When they went back, he tasted glory.
"I think Ian Book had like, nine pieces of pizza yesterday," Mahomes said. "I had to calm him down, because the first time we went, the O-Line, he only got one piece because the O-Line ate all his pizza. He went in this last day. So, stuff like that is where you build that bond, and then you got those jokes and stuff for the rest of the year. That's what builds the great culture that we have."
Basically, Ian Book got Kevin McCallister'd. And the story of his revenge pie will create a bond that will carry the Chiefs right back to another Super Bowl. And if they win? Forget the parade and have a pizza party. Is it too soon to Book It?