Patrick Mahomes Completed a Behind-the-Back Pass in Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes threw a behind-the-back pass at Chiefs training camp.

Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball behind his back.
Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball behind his back.
Patrick Mahomes is coming off back-to-back Super Bowl victories so you could understand if he took it easy in training camp. Instead, he's out there creating incredible highlights and attempting the weirdest plays you can imagine.

We've seen him spin around blindfolded and then hit a net. He's thrown two passes on one play. He's throwing bombs. He's even throwing balls like frisbees.

Mahomes has been toying with behind-the-back passes for quite some time now and during practice on Wednesday he did it again. He is clearly bored with regular football the way other humans play it and he's just out there trying to do things no one has ever even tried before.

Mahomes took a shotgun snap and ran to his right and threw it behind the back to Isiah Pacheco, who caught the ball as Mahomes ran off to bask in his own greatness.

Mahomes previously threw a behind the back pass in OTA's, but there was no defense involved. He also completed a behind-the-back pass last year in training camp.

Patrick Mahomes is unreal 🫣 The Kansas City Chiefs

Posted by NFL on ESPN on Saturday, August 5, 2023

It just feels like it's a matter of time until he does it in an actual game. Stay tuned.

