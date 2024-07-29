Chiefs Unveil Wild Trick Play Involving Patrick Mahomes, Kadarius Toney at Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the early days of training camp as they prepare to embark upon their Super Bowl title defense. And if the latest viral videos out of their practices are any indication, Andy Reid isn't planning on taking it easy on any opponent.
During camp on Monday, the Chiefs unveiled a crazy new trick play involving four passes, Patrick Mahomes, Kadarius Toney, and first-round pick Xavier Worthy. It was quite a thing to behold and once again proves how fascinating Reid's mind is for this sort of thing.
Kansas City was reportedly looking into trying Toney at running back this summer so maybe this will be an additional role. Being the trick play guy for a Reid offense isn't the worst gig in the world.
Given the Chiefs decided to give this a whirl while cameras were running, it does not seem likely we'll see this in live action anytime soon. Especially not in the early going of the season where having anybody other than Mahomes throw the football could lead to severe consequences. But keep an eye out down the stretch of the year if KC has secured a playoff spot and division before the end of the year.
Reid and the Chiefs will need any edge they can get, though, as they pursue their third consecutive Super Bowl.