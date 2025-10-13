Photo of Patrick Mahomes, Dan Campbell During Chiefs-Lions Fight Is Instantly Iconic
Sunday night's Chiefs-Lions game devolved into chaos as players got into a heated scuffle after the final whistle, and one photo from the postgame fight might have perfectly summed it up.
It all started with Lions safety Brian Branch snubbing Patrick Mahomes's attempt at a handshake before going over to Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and slapping him for no apparent reason. Smith-Schuster walked away from the fight with a bloody nose, while Branch will walk away with likely a fine or a worse punishment from the league.
But the photo of the game arguably belongs to two people who weren't immediately involved in the fight: Mahomes and Lions coach Dan Campbell.
While Chiefs and Lions players were busy tussling with each other, Mahomes shot Campbell a nasty looking side-eye, as if to say, "Control your players." It's a shame the photographer, Jamie Squire from Getty Images, couldn't get Campbell's reaction in the frame, but the resulting photo is still pretty great:
Too good.
Campbell called Branch's actions "inexcusable" in his postgame presser and issued an apology to everyone on the Chiefs, making clear that "that's not what we do here." Hopefully Branch will have learned his lesson, and Mahomes won't have to scold any more NFL coaches with piercing judgmental looks.
With Sunday's 30-17 win, the Chiefs improved to 3-3 on the year while the Lions dropped to 4-2.