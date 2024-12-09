Patrick Mahomes Had Four-Word Message for Andy Reid Before Clutch Pass vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs have learned one tried-and-true lesson in the past several years: When in doubt, put the ball in Patrick Mahomes’s hands.
In Sunday’s 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes had the ball on third down at the Chargers’ 20-yard line coming out of the two-minute warning. Down one point, the Chiefs wanted to run down the clock to kick a potential game-winning walk-off field goal, and they curiously decided to call a pass play rather than run the ball.
To be specific, Mahomes decided to call the play. Moments before the Chiefs’ 3rd-and-7 snap, the Kansas City quarterback delivered a simple line to Andy Reid to convince him to let him pass:
“I’ll make something happen,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
And he did.
Mahomes juked out one Chargers defender before finding Travis Kelce for a crucial nine-yard gain and a fresh set of downs. The Chargers wouldn’t see the ball after that, and kicker Matthew Wright would cap off the Chiefs’ dramatic victory— with a little help from unseen forces, perhaps.
Just add it to the list of Mahomes’s all-time clutch plays.