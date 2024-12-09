SI

Patrick Mahomes Had Four-Word Message for Andy Reid Before Clutch Pass vs. Chargers

This may have been the most pivotal play of the game.

Kristen Wong

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs have learned one tried-and-true lesson in the past several years: When in doubt, put the ball in Patrick Mahomes’s hands.

In Sunday’s 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes had the ball on third down at the Chargers’ 20-yard line coming out of the two-minute warning. Down one point, the Chiefs wanted to run down the clock to kick a potential game-winning walk-off field goal, and they curiously decided to call a pass play rather than run the ball.

To be specific, Mahomes decided to call the play. Moments before the Chiefs’ 3rd-and-7 snap, the Kansas City quarterback delivered a simple line to Andy Reid to convince him to let him pass:

“I’ll make something happen,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

And he did.

Mahomes juked out one Chargers defender before finding Travis Kelce for a crucial nine-yard gain and a fresh set of downs. The Chargers wouldn’t see the ball after that, and kicker Matthew Wright would cap off the Chiefs’ dramatic victorywith a little help from unseen forces, perhaps. 

Just add it to the list of Mahomes’s all-time clutch plays.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL