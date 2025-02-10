Patrick Mahomes Already Has More INTs Than Tom Brady in Half as Many Super Bowls
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two back-breaking first half interceptions in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles that put his team behind the 8-ball in their quest to three-peat as world champions.
Mahomes's greatness, which has led to three Super Bowl titles so far in his young career, has put him in rarified air. After all, Mahomes has yet to turn 30 years old and if his career ended tomorrow he'd be a likely first-ballot Hall of Famer.
So naturally, Mahomes has been compared to Tom Brady, thanks to all of his incredible success as a quarterback to-date. But on Sunday night, in the midst of a brutal first half, one telling stat showed the gap between Brady and Mahomes on the game's biggest stage.
Thanks to the two first half interceptions by Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback now has seven Super Bowl interceptions in five games. Brady, who went to 10 Super Bowls, threw just six in his entire career.
In half as many games, Mahomes has already thrown more Super Bowl interceptions than the greatest quarterback of all-time.
Mahomes's career is far from over, but the comparisons will certainly continue — for better or worse.